Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Altria Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 46,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

