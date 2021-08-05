Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 10,532 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 273.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

