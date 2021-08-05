Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Get Trustmark alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after buying an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after buying an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after buying an additional 89,818 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $21,168,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.