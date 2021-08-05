TrustToken One Day Volume Reaches $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00059599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.10 or 0.00921950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00096815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00043448 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

