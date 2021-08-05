TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of TTEC opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.