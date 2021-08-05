TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TTEC opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.69.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
