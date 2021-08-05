TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. TTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.51 EPS.

TTEC stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $113.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

