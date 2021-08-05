Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ FNCH opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.24 and a quick ratio of 17.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

