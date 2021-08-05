Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 3,001 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 113,133 shares of company stock worth $9,007,858 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

