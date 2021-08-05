Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,163 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Garmin were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $162.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.15. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $163.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,450. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

