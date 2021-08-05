Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Quidel were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 65.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 124,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Quidel by 2,912.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Quidel by 61.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 51.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

QDEL opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.68. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

