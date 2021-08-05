Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $258,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $19,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of WVE opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $279.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

