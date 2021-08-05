Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,331 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NYSE DXC opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.