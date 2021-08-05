Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,321 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.25. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

