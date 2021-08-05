Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 73,596 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,596 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,864,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 140,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,037,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 107,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

