Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 161,628 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

