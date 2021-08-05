Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 31,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,434. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.