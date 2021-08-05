Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,757,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 151,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

