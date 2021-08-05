TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SMIF traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 97.60 ($1.28). The stock had a trading volume of 129,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,317. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.44.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
