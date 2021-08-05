Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,725. Twilio has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,987,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,510,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

