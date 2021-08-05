U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

USPH stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

