UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 5,447 Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ICMB opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.