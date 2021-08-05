UBS Group AG Purchases 2,653 Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 349.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $236,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.