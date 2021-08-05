UBS Group AG Sells 489 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Korea Fund were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KF opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

