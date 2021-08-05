UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Get AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FWDB stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.