UBS Group Reiterates “€113.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.17 ($103.73).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.62. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

