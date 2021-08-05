UGI (NYSE:UGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. UGI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.
Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.
In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.