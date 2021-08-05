UK Commercial Property REIT Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.64 (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UKCM stock opened at GBX 83.61 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. UK Commercial Property REIT has a one year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 84.05 ($1.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -103.13.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

