UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

UKCM stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.10 ($1.10). 999,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,733. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.05. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11).

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

