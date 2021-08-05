Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $91.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.63. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

