UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Shares Up 81.8%

UltraTech Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:UCLQF)’s share price shot up 81.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00. 543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90.

About UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF)

UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, white cement, and white cement based products; and ready mix concrete, including specialty concrete, as well as building products consisting AAC blocks, jointing mortars, and host of others in retail formats.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for UltraTech Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UltraTech Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.