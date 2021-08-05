UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $205,304.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $213,994.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00.

On Friday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $32,536.00.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in UMB Financial by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UMB Financial by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

