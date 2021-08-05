Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,521. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.