Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.32.

NYSE:UAA opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

