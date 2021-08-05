Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $38.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.32.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.