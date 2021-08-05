Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $22.58. Under Armour shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 251,382 shares traded.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Under Armour by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 194,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

