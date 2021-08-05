Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $22.58. Under Armour shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 251,382 shares traded.
The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.
UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.
About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
