Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.41-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.
Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 555,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
