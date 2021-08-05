UniCrypt Price Tops $410.86 on Exchanges (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for $410.86 or 0.00996794 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.00398722 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001531 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002149 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UNCX is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,616 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

