Unido EP Trading Up 131.6% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 131.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $1.36 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00100579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00139477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,318.68 or 1.01040582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.26 or 0.00829633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

