Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Unifi updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30. Unifi has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

