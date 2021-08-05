United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%.

UIHC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 195,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,190. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

