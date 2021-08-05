United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.63. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 58,442 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 46,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.