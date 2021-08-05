United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.3% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,337,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 173,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $325.39. The company had a trading volume of 340,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.