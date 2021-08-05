UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UNH traded down $13.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $408.51. 147,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.