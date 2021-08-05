Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $49.50. Unitil shares last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 1,768 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Get Unitil alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

UTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 54.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $755.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.