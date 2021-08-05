Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Acquires $166,880.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. 746,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,803 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

