Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEIC. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.72. 46,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,122. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $615.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.