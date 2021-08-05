Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $433.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $837,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.