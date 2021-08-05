Uquid Coin Price Hits $19.05 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $190.48 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $19.05 or 0.00049597 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00061999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00985883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00098248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044397 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

