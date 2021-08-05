Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Releases Earnings Results

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.72. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URG has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Ur-Energy news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,936,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,513.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 519.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.