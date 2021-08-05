UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Issues Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 105,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $324.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.